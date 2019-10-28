Craig Revel Horwood has revealed real reason for Catherine and Johannes' exit on Strictly Come Dancing Craig Revel Horwood voted to save Mike and Katya on Sunday night's episode

Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about his controversial decision to save Mike Bushell and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing, and recommended that unhappy viewers should vote if they want their favourite pair to stay in the competition. Chatting on Heart Breakfast, he said: "You have to remember that it’s the audience at home that are putting them in the bottom two as well. It’s not just the judges, we have 50% of the vote so I blame the people that aren’t voting you can ask, they’ll all whinge online and be abusive and then you ask them, 'Did you vote?' 'Oh no I didn't vote' so if you’re that worried about it, vote."

Craig opened up about Sunday night's elimination

He continued: "For us the judges, we have to judge the dance off only, not what happened previously or what is to become and you can only judge what you see in that one minute thirty and in my opinion Mike had the cleaner dance. It’s quite simple and you know if it was another day or if Catherine was doing a rumba for instance, against his tango, then she would have won it. But you know it’s what happens on the day."

Head judge Shirley Ballas also opened up about why she chose to send Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Rabede home in her HELLO! column, explaining: "For me, it was clear that Mike should stay and Craig was with me, but everybody has their opinion and that's why we have four judges. We have degrees of technical ability, and Catherine had beginner to intermediate steps whereas Mike had more advanced steps and I felt he pushed the envelope a bit. We're used to him being a bit of a joker and he's game for a laugh, but he does take it very seriously, especially having been in the bottom two before. With Catherine, the quality of the movement wasn't so great and the steps were more basic."

