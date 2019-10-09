Great British Bake Off baker tells Paul Hollywood to 'shut up' in latest episode Paul Hollywood's face was priceless!

This certainly wasn't the reaction Paul Hollywood was expecting! During Tuesday night's episode of The Great British Bake Off, Paul Hollywood praised Henry Bird's Kardemummabullar (a Swedish bun), and offered him one of his famous Hollywood handshakes – reserved only for the very best of bakes. Shocked by Paul's gesture of praise, Henry told him: "No, shut up!" Prue Leith joked: "I don't think you say 'shut up' to the judges," while presenter Noel Fielding laughed, adding: "No one's ever told a handshake to 'shut up.'"

Henry couldn't believe it when Paul wanted to give him a Hollywood handshake

Delighted by the handshake, after his initial shock, he told the camera: "I could go now. I could leave this week and be fine." He was eventually crowned Star Baker for the week, while Michael Chakraverty left the tent after struggling with his bakes. One person tweeted: "Henry wearing a shirt and tie and making a hackysack out of the raw dough of a kardemummabullar then telling Paul Hollywood to shut up is my religion," while another added: "Oh Henry. Telling Paul to shut up when he offered the handshake just makes me love him even more."

Henry is a firm fan favourite

Henry is a firm fan favourite, and had fans talking during the previous episode after sporting a silver spider web brooch and a small Welsh badge in honour of Helena and Michelle, who were both voted out the week before. At the time, one person wrote: "HENRY IS WEARING A SPIDER BROOCH IN SUPPORT OF HELENA. NOT A DRILL," while another person added: "Henry's wearing Helena's brooch... Gone but not forgotten, gotta stan him in her honour." Henry himself referenced the brooch, tweeting: "It's actually a Horcrux, where @Helenagarciafp keeps part of her soul."

