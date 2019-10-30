Scarlett Moffatt thanks fans after they defend controversial TV show The Channel 4 series has been controversial

Scarlett Moffatt has taken to Twitter to thank fans who have praised her new series, The British Tribe Next Door. The series, which follows the Moffatt family as they spend some time living in a duplicate of their own semi-detached home in Namibia while spending time with a local tribe, has been controversial to say the least, with some viewers suggesting that it was exploitative while others have argued that it is a fascinating look at two different cultures.

Fans have praised the show

Tweeting her thanks following Tuesday night's episode, she wrote: "Thanks again for all the wonderful comments #thebritishtribenextdoor." She also liked several tweets about the show, with one reading: "Just finished watching #thebritishtribenextdoor and WOW what a programme! Absolute genius TV and @ScarlettMoffatt and her family are perfect for the programme! Can’t wait for the next episode." Another added: "Well! Only ten mins into #TheBritishTribeNextdoor and already I am engrossed! What a quirky but great idea - and unexpectedly touching too. Genius telly! Ideal family to do it with as well."

Have you been watching the series?

Others weren't as keen, with one writing: "Does anyone else think that #thebritishtribenextdoor is wrong? Has anyone thought of the environmental, social and emotional impacts this unnecessary TV show has? Appalled!" Another added: "This programme is making me fume." Scarlett has previously opened up about deciding to take part in the show, saying: "'We have fresh bread and water, but I think our society is full of stress. It'll be really interesting to live with people who live completely differently. I'm just really curious to see what they can offer us and what we can learn from them. Most bonkers, bizarre, amazing thing we are ever going to do in our entire lives."

