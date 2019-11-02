Fans urge Eamonn Holmes to stay safe after he reveals travel troubles The weather couldn't stop football fan Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes revealed a slight flaw in his weekend plans as he travelled to Bournemouth on Saturday, sharing a blurry photograph of the rainy motorway ahead of him as he headed to an away game to support his beloved Man United. "Maybe not the best day to be heading to the seaside. Bournemouth here we come! #MUFC," he captioned the snap, prompting plenty of fans to urge him to be careful in the inclement weather. "It’s horrendous down here in Dorset, take care," one wrote, while another added: "Definitely not! But you dedicated fans would do anything! Be safe."

Eamonn shared his rainy view on social media

Happily, Eamonn did arrive at the ground safely - and shared some updates from his day out on Twitter, sweetly writing of Bournemouth's stadium: "Love this ground ..... got to be the prettiest location in @premierleague. Where else would you get the ground staff clearing Autumn leaves off the pitch? Leafy suburbs."

Despite the weather, Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford recently shared happy news, since their beloved dog Maggie is improving after a period of ill health. Back at home, Ruth shared a sweet video of the border collie cross rolling on the carpet, her head free of any veterinary collars. She captioned the sweet clip "Smile," and could be seen stroking Maggie affectionately. Aww.

On Sunday, Eamonn shared with followers that Maggie had sadly dislocated her shoulder, after previously suffering a wound that was in danger of becoming septic. He wrote at the time: "Honestly Mags, I don't want to be here either. Waiting in the Vets Hospital. Looks like a dislocated shoulder. Poor Mags."

No doubt the couple are thrilled that the pooch is on the mend. They rescued Maggie in 2011, after Eamonn spotted her at an event celebrating ten years of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre - and it was love at first woof. She now lives in Surrey with the couple and their teenage son Jack.