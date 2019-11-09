Strictly viewers disappointed with judges' marks for Kelvin Fletcher The Emmerdale star failed to score a 10 again this week

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were shocked on Saturday night after fan favourite Kelvin Fletcher and his professional partner scored 35 points for their racing-themed Salsa. The routine, which they performed to Let’s Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams, featured plenty of Kelvin's signature hip action, as well as some adventurous lifts, and many people watching at home thought the Emmerdale star had been undermarked by judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Motsi Mabuse.

Kelvin was a last-minute addition to the show after Jamie Laing sustained an injury

Fans took to Twitter to make their views clear, with one writing: "It’s so clear Kelvin is by far the best in this competition yet if he’s been top of the leaderboard at all it can only have been once. Which is clear nonsense from the judges," "Really thought Oti and Kelvin would be a 40!" "AMAZINGGGGGGGGGGGG 10.10.10," and: "I would just give Kelvin a 10 for his hips alone." Regardless of the score, another viewer summed up the feelings of many viewers by posting: "They are SO much fun to watch!!! Best partnership on this show hands down."

The Emmerdale star performed a lively racing-themed Salsa

It was the eighth week of the series, and the last one before the pivotal weekend in Blackpool next Saturday. There was excitement with Hollywood star Famke Janssen in the audience, as well as a controversial comment from Motsi that hinted at an affair between footballer Alex Scott and her temporary partner for the previous two weeks, Kevin Clifton.

It was also a night of mixed fortunes, as we saw EastEnders' Emma Barton and partner Anton du Beke bounce back from last week's rumba, which the judges heavily criticised, to earn 33 points for their classy Fosse-inspired number. Presenter Karim Zeroual, however, was in tears after he made some mistakes during his Viennese Waltz and failed to set the dancefloor alight, scoring 30 after topping the leaderboard last week.

