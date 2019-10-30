I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 air date has been revealed – and it's sooner than you might think! Are you looking forward to the return of Ant and Dec in the jungle?

The release date for the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity has finally been announced, and it's sooner than you might think! ITV's official Twitter account revealed that the popular reality show would be back on Sunday 17 November in a tweet that read: "DRUM ROLL PLEASE… @imacelebrity returns Sunday 17th November 9pm. We’ll see you in the Jungle!"

Ant and Dec will be back in the jungle

Fans were quick to discuss how much they were looking forward to it, with one writing: "Can't bloody wait!!! Light hearted and great fun. Just what we need," while another added: "That’s made my day!!!" Ant and Dec have been drumming up excitement for the new show with their promos, which see the pair getting lost while sailing to Australia, and viewers can choose where they'll end up next. Since they most recently found themselves in the Artic, we can't wait to see where they'll sail to next!

Holly took over from Ant in 2018

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Emily Atack and 2016 Jungle favourite Adam Thomas will be presenting I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp alongside Joel Dommett. Speaking of her new appointment, Emily said: "I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me. I've loved working with Joel on (TV show) Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!"

Adam added: "I can't believe that I'm heading back to the Jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way! I'm so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily. We're going to have so much fun...just keep me away from those spiders!" I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns in November on ITV.