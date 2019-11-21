AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have become great friends over the course of their Strictly Come Dancing journey, which was certainly reflected in their performance on Saturday night. In the new clip shared by the official Strictly Twitter account, which revealed what the Strictly stars' said to one another during the performance, AJ begins the dance by asking Saffron: "Will you dance with me?" She then smiled and replied: "I'd love to." At the end of their dance, AJ gave his partner a big hug, saying: "Thank you."

The pair are close friends

The pair were devastated to find themselves in the dance-off during Sunday's episode, and AJ has since shared his concerns that the pair will be out in the following episode as they will be dancing the Samba. Chatting on It Takes Two, he explained: "Unfortunately, the past two years, I've gone out on Samba." Host Rylan Clark quipped: "Well, it's been nice knowing you." However, AJ is hoping to break the curse this year, saying: "This is going to be the year… Samba curse, gone." Saffron remarked: "Every year it happens to him. We can't let it happen again." Chatting about the Samba, she added: "It's tough. AJ's told me it's like one of the hardest dances on the show."

READ: Why Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker think they will leave the show next

Turn your volume up! 🔈 It's time to hear all the sounds from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/9BkqH2n6gB — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 21, 2019

The pair also spoke about being in the dance-off for the Blackpool episode, Saffron said: "I think it wasn't so much the shock. We were both gutted. The show means so much to me. Not only was I gutted for myself, but also for AJ." She also took to Twitter to discuss how rehearsals were going for the performance, writing: "This dance is like SO difficult, but working so hard and it’s SO much fun!"

READ: Strictly's Anton du Beke overwhelmed by first ever tens on show