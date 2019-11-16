Oti Mabuse was clearly emotional during her dance with Kelvin Fletcher on Strictly's Blackpool weekend, and it was because for the first time ever, her mum was in the audience! It was Kelvin who pointed out that the dancer's parents were watching when speaking to Claudia, and the moment made for touching viewing. The camera then panned to Oti's mum, who adorably mimed a score of ten with her hands following her daughter's performance.

Oti Mabuse has two sisters, Motsi and Phemelo. Audiences will be familiar with Motsi now the professional dancer is a judge on the Strictly panel alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. Oti's other sister is Phemelo, who lives in South Africa. She may not be a dancer, but she's not certainly not without any talent. Phemelo is an MBA graduate working as an engineer. Fun fact: Oti also studying engineering at university before starting her professional ballroom dancing career. The Mabuses are clearly very talented!

Oti was clearly emotional during the dance

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing fans spot Tess Daly's wardrobe malfunction on Strictly

Emmerdale's Kelvin also had some special fans in the audience, not only was his nan able to make it to the seaside town to watch her grandson dance but close friends Lucy Mecklenburgh and her boyfriend Ryan Thomas also made the journey.

Kelvin pointed out Oti's mum

MORE: Strictly's Anton du Beke overwhelmed by first ever tens on show

In an Instagram video, filmed from the back of a car, Lucy teased her fans by saying: "So we're going out tonight and I'm going to give you one clue where we're going…" Corrie's Ryan can then be heard humming the famous Strictly tune before adding: "We're going to see our boy Kelvin Fletcher dancing. Go on Kelvin lad." Lucy then confirmed: "We are on our way to Blackpool to watch Strictly!" We're sure Kelvin will be thrilled to have all that support in the audience.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.