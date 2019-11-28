Fans are calling This Morning episode the most emotional one ever –find out why Did you watch Thursday's This Morning?

Fans have taken to social media to discuss Thursday morning's episode of This Morning, with many viewers describing the show as the most emotional ever. Segments from the episode included a man who was reunited with his pet dog after she went missing for three days, and a young woman named Jade who opened up about how she cares for her little brother, Christian, who has special needs.

How lovely were Jade and Christian?

Speaking about Jade's beautiful relationship with her little brother, one person tweeted: "Bloody hell #ThisMorning you could have given us a spoiler alert! Had to completely re-do my make up after watching Jade and her little brother Christian!! My heart just melted. So so beautiful." Another added: "Oh… this show sponsored by Kleenex today?" A third person tweeted: "Only been on 20 minutes and I've cried twice with the dog and this family. My daughter doesn't walk or talk and after this I'm going to try and sign to her to see if we can communicate."

Rosie was in tears in her interview

Holly broke down in tears during the interview with Jade and her little brother, and people could certainly sympathise, with one writing: "Me and @hollywills just started crying at the exact same moment. What an incredible little boy. I can't imagine how proud they are of him!" This wasn't the only emotional part of the episode, as Holby City's Rosie Marcel also broke down in tears after she discussed her character's breakdown on the show, which was close to her own experiences. She explained: "We found a way to do it and it just became a very important story to tell… not for people with problems but for me because I'm a woman and I really struggled with it myself and having a child and going to work and not seeing that child. It really resonated with me."

