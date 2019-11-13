Tearful Holly Willoughby overcome with emotion as she interviews domestic abuse victim

Holly Willoughby was left in tears after a devastating discussion with Eva Speakman, the phobia expert on This Morning, who opened up with her terrifying ordeal with domestic abuse for the first time on the show. Although Eva left her situation and is now happily married to fellow phobia expert Nik, she admitted that she has struggled to move on as she didn't talk about it enough after it happened.

Choking up, Holly asked her: "You've helped so many people and you're living this, and you've got yourself out of this situation, but you're living with this trauma inside. If you can't move on, how can anyone else? Is it possible to move on?"

WATH: Holly and Phil become emotional speaking to Eva Speakman

Eva replied: "It's absolutely possible, the problem is that I didn't talk about it enough. I didn't discuss it with Nik. Even today, Nik asked me this morning, 'What happened?' and I told him something else that happened and he said, 'How did that make you feel?' And I said, 'You know what, Nik? I don't want to think about it, I don't want to talk about it.' Because it's still painful to talk about." She added: "We're going to deal with it. We're going to talk about it from now." Thanking her for her brave interview, Holly said: "Thank you so much [Eva], well done. You are so brave. I am full of admiration for you, I really, really am."

READ: Holly Willoughby sends fans into meltdown with stunning black Christopher Kane dress

Holly welled up as she intereviewed Eva

Viewers were quick to take to social media and offer Eva their support, with one writing: "Wow Eva Speakman you should be so proud of yourself, your emotion is so raw even now. Yet you made me stop what I was doing and watch and listen and I felt so much emotion and this would help others in this situation. Well done Eva on speaking out. Much love," while another added: "It's awful what happened to her." This Morning has encouraged viewers struggling with domestic abuse to call in on 08000 30 40 44 or to email thismorning@itv.com.

READ: ITV Palooza best dresses: Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and more