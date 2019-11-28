Myles Stephenson has won plenty of fans during his time on I'm a Celebrity so far, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing behind the cameras! The Rak Su band member has previously been romantically linked to Love Island's Gabby Allen and former flame Rebecca Bignell, but both relationships seemed to end acrimoniously, and Rebecca has been vocal about his behaviour since he entered the jungle. Find out what happened here…

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror about her ex-boyfriend, Rebecca warned his new campmates about him. She said: "Watch out. He's after anything with a pulse... I thought he was my soulmate, but fame and money just turned him into somebody I don't know." Myles dated Rebecca from 2016 to 2017, but she claimed they split after he was rumoured to be seeing Love Island's Malin Andersson. According to Rebecca, he wrote her a song as an apology for his behaviour, only to begin a new relationship with Gabby shortly after they reconciled. Myles' representative responded to Rebecca's claims, telling the MailOnline: "Whenever anyone appears on I'm a Celebrity people wanting to make money on the back of it appear making claims. Myles isn’t able to defend himself against her opinion currently as everyone knows."

READ: Nicola Robert has this to say about Nadine Coyle being on I'm a Celebrity

The star's relationship with Gabby also ended badly, with the former Love Island contestant taking to Instagram to announce their split just a few months after they moved in together in August 2019. She said: "The newspaper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope you've all had a better week than me! If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do." According to reports, Gabby accused Myles of cheating and texting a former girlfriend. Speaking about the situation himself ahead of his jungle adventure, Myles told The Sun: "We were on a break at the time when I messaged this girl, a previous ex. I shouldn't have done it, even though me and Gabby weren't speaking at the time and I moved home, but it was a general conversation."

READ: Where Ant & Dec stay on I'm a Celeb: Inside the £1800 per night Palazzo Versace

There has also reportedly been drama in the jungle as Myles was thought to have told his campmate, Jacqueline Jossa, that he believed Gabby and Jacqueline's husband, Dan Osborne, had an affair while they were on a group holiday in Marbella. According to The Sun, producers allowed a devastated Jacqueline to leave Dan a voicemail about the situation, who strenuously denied cheating. Gabby has also spoken up about the rumours, saying: "I never thought I’d have to explain anything before because I haven’t done anything wrong so why would you have to explain anything? But then we have spoken and it was fine and you know what it’s a shame because we all got on so well. It would have been nice to stay friends afterwards. I’m NEVER going to sleep with a married man. Ever. I’ve seen it happen to my friends, to family, I’ve been cheated on so badly before. It is not worth it."