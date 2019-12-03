Ant and Dec have been having a great time while being reunited on the I'm a Celebrity set for the first time since 2017 - and have been using Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes looks of their time on the show. On Monday, Ant took to the social media network to reveal a huge secret about his best pal - that Dec has started to wear glasses! Creeping up on Dec, who was wearing reading glasses while looking at a script, Ant can be heard behind the camera, shouting: "What are you doing there? What were they? Are they glasses?"

Dec wears reading glasses

Dec quickly whipped off the glasses and laughed sheepishly at the camera, saying: "They're not glasses! They're sunglasses." Ant replied: "Put them back on, you look very handsome in them." Dec then admitted that he does indeed need to wear the specs occasionally. He explained: "I just wear them for reading. Just sometimes!" He then put them back on for a split second as Ant can be heard laughing in the background.

Fans were delighted with the clip, with one writing: "Dec trying to hide his glasses is the funniest thing ever!" Another added: "Awww thanks so much Ant for almost showing Dec with his glasses! It‘s what the nation needs!" A third person added: "Dec @antanddec just wanted to tell you that glasses look much better on you than they look on me." It appears that the pair are firm friends once again after Ant's struggle with alcohol and painkiller addiction took a toll on their friendship, particularly when Ant was charged for drink driving. Speaking at the press conference for Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, Dec said: "It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13 years old. I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry… I was disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say, 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot."

