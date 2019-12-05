Has Outlander star Sam Heughan's role in Roald Dahl biopic accidentally been revealed?

Although we love watching Sam Heughan play Jamie Fraser in the hugely popular series Outlander, we're also seriously impressed by how big his filmography is getting! It has been revealed that the actor will be starring in an upcoming biopic based on the life of Roald Dahl. Although there hasn't been an official cast announcement, the film's director, Michael Gallivan, tagged Sam in a post on Instagram about the movie. Sharing a photo of a small house, thought to be based on the shed where Roald famously penned his popular novels, Michael wrote: "When I first read the script I was full with emotions! It’s beautifully written and it looks absolutely stunning!"

Michael shared a snap of the set

He continued: "With a stellar cast #hughbonneville #samheughan #keeleyhawes each day there is a constant battle lack of sleep doesn’t bode well. I am so grateful for the cast and crew for sticking with it and getting through this. I believe that we are making something very magical... even if it might kill me!!! Roald Dahl was quite a complex character! So am I! Life is about the beginning, the middle and the end." Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Is it true that Sam Heughan will play Paul Newman Mike oh please confirm," while another added: "Another of Sam's films to look forward to."

Sam plays Jamie in Outlander

The actor has recently opened up about the new series of Outlander, which will air in February 2020. Chatting at the New York Comic-Con, he said: "This season is… about family. And I think that this season is very much about the family being stronger together and being torn apart by all these different factors." Uh oh. The new trailer also appears to hint that the family ties become fraught, and Claire blames herself it happening. In the teaser, she can be heard saying: "It's my fault that you’re all here, fighting the dangers of the Carolina wilderness."

