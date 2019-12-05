Shirley Ballas will be appearing on a Christmas special on a popular TV show – but it's not Strictly Come Dancing! The head judge of the dancing show will be teaming up with the 2019 contestant Catherine Tyldesley as well as Gareth Malone, Nish Kumar and Scarlett Moffatt for The Crystal Maze!

The pair have teamed up for the Crystal Maze

The episode, which will air on December 23 on Channel 4 at 10pm, will see the team attempt to help each other in a series of challenges, both physical and mental, in order to escape the maze. Hosted by Richard Ayoade, we can say with some certainty that this one will be full of laughs!

Take a tour around Shirley's beautiful London home

Catherine was the fifth celebrity to leave the popular dance competition along with her dance partner, Johannes Radebe. Shirley actually had the deciding one when choosing Catherine and Johannes to leave over Mike and Katya. At the time, she said: "I thought both couples really stepped it up a notch… but based on a good focus, difficult content, with some really beautiful footwork in there with stronger technical skills for me, cleaner and polished, I’m going to save Mike and Katya." We hope Catherine doesn't get her own back on The Crystal Maze!

READ: Strictly's Johannes Radebe reveals the reason he fought back tears on show

Speaking about her time on the show, Catherine said: "Just the opportunity to work with amazing people and get critiqued... I never thought I’d say this, I’m going to keep it up because I fell in love with it! I’ve loved every second, this man has changed my life!" Johannes was equally complimentary, adding: "The beautiful thing is that I need to thank Strictly Come Dancing for the opportunity... Most of all, I want to say thank you to this woman. She has been a light for me. Thank you for accepting me for who I am and for showing me joy every day. Thank you!"

READ: Princess Anne vows to keep up with the Queen in rare interview