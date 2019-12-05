Nadine Coyle has proved quite a hit with the viewers since heading into the jungle for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the journey isn't over yet. With the ITV show's final fast approaching, and Nadine surviving elimination so far, she's certainly in with a chance of winning the competition and being crowned queen of the jungle.

Before heading down under, Nadine was best known as a member of Girls Aloud alongside fellow singers, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts. The group were hugely successful and enjoyed a string of top 20 singles and two number one albums. But what is Nadine's net worth? If you've ever been curious then look no further, we've done some investigating and here's all you need to know…

Nadine is taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity!

Nadine's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nadine's net worth is £10 million. This makes her the second richest member of Girls Aloud after Cheryl. Nadine has earned her healthy fortune from her career in Girls Aloud, as well as her solo career and acting and modelling career.

Girls Aloud enjoyed a hugely successful eleven-year career

Early life and career

Nadine was born in Derry, Ireland to parents Lillian and Niall and has been singing since a very young age. In 2001, Nadine joined the Irish version of TV talent show, Popstars, on which Louis Walsh was a judge. Nadine sailed through the competition and was awarded a place in pop group called Six, but was later disqualified as the singer lied about being 18, the minimum age of the talent show, when in fact she was 16.

Nadine took part in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002

The following year, Nadine auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals, the British version of the Popstars franchise. Nadine, along with her fellow Girls Aloud members, reached the final of the competition and the band was born. Girls Aloud went on to enjoy an eleven-year career, including five platinum-selling albums, number one singles and five Brit awards nominations. The band split after completing their tour, Ten: The Hits Tour, in 2013.

Relationships

In September 2008, Nadine was first linked to American footballer Jason Bell, who she remained in a relationship with for eleven years until their split in 2019, by which time they were said to be living separate lives. The popstar and the athlete got engaged in 2010, however briefly split in 2011 before getting back together. Jason proposed again in 2014, but the pair never married. Nadine gave birth to their daughter, Anaiya in 2014. Anaiya lives with her mum in Northern Ireland, while Jason has remained in the USA to focus on his sporting career as an NFL pundit. The pair are said to be on good terms and remain focused on co-parenting their five-year-old daughter.

Nadine dated Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe

Before meeting Jason, Nadine dated Dallas star Jesse Metcalfe for two years. The two met in 2006 while Girls Aloud were on tour, and Nadine moved her life to the USA when she was just 21 to be closer to Jesse. A year into their relationship, Jesse was checked into rehab for alcohol addiction, however, the Love Machine singer chose to stay with the actor. However when Jesse entered rehab for the second time in 2007, the couple then parted ways.

