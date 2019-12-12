Although we thought the cast for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel would be completely new, a major cast member from the original series has hinted that she could well appear in the spinoff. Carice Van Houten, who played Melisandre in seasons two to eight in the original series, opened up about the likelihood of her character returning to the show for the new show. Since the character is hundreds of years old by the events of GOT, she could well have been around!

Carice opened up about the prequel

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, she teased: "Well, it would really depend on the storyline. I would be interested if we could see a completely different side to her. It would have to be interesting perspective that we haven't seen before. Otherwise, I feel like I've closed it off in a natural way – which is also a good thing." She added that she'd like to have a new costume if she was to be involved, joking: "Maybe she had a blue period."

READ: Game of Thrones script FINALLY explains major moment in finale

Her character is hundreds of years old

The new series will be ten episodes, and will be based on George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire companion book, Fire & Blood, which details the rise and fall of House Targaryen. Writing on his site about the show, George wrote: "I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent. And, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones." Fans were recently shocked that Game of Thrones was by-and-large snubbed at the Golden Globes awards for season eight, with just Kit Harington receiving a Best Actor nomination for his role as Jon Snow.

READ: The memorable moments you might have missed from the Emmy Awards 2019 - all photos

Would you like to see her in the prequels?

One person wrote: "Ouch - says a lot about much opinions about Game of Thrones have soured after season 8 that it didn't even get a nod in the Best Drama category." Another added: "Out of all the actors in Game of Thrones, Kit is the only one to be nominated? The women actors carried that season, they deserve to be recognised."