Sanditon fans devastated as show is cancelled after just one season Will another network pick up Sanditon for a second series?

Sanditon fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment after ITV confirmed that they had decided against commissioning the show for a second series. In a statement to Radio Times, a spokesperson explained: "We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV. We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn't get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation."

Fans were unhappy to hear the news

However, all hope isn't lost just yet, as if the series is a huge success in the US, it could be picked up by another network or streaming service. Are you paying attention, Netflix? The ITV spokesperson added: "Sanditon is yet to air in the US and we hope they may find a way of continuing with this series."

Season one ended on a cliffhanger

Fans were quick to discuss the news, with one writing: "I have just ordered the #Sanditon DVD. I don't care if @itv cancelled #sanditonseason2. I have faith and hopefully this is not over yet. I love this story." Another added: "Sanditon cancelled. WHY DON'T YOU JUST RIP OUT MY HEART AND STOMP ON IT SOME MORE. Ahem, tasteless." A third person tweeted: "I am actually very disappointed about Sanditon and Anne with an E! I wanted to start these shows but promised myself that I wouldn’t unless the ships became canon because I refuse to go through a repeat of Bellarke. These ships actually DID get canon, but they got cancelled!"

Will another network buy the series?

The cancellation is particularly frustrating as season one finished on an unhappy note, with Sidney and Charlotte's romance ended after Sidney decides to honour his commitments and marry Eliza Campion, despite his feelings for Charlotte. Kris Marshall previously revealed that the cast were ready to film season two, telling Weekend magazine: "If it goes down well there then hopefully there will be a second series. We're on stand-by for filming."

