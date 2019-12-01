I'm a Celebrity's Kate Garraway's family arrive in Australia to support her Could the Good Morning Britain presenter be crowned Queen of the Jungle?

Now that Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts have been voted off I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the competition is heating up. It remains to be seen who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle but Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is still in the running, helped by her sense of humour and ability to smooth difficult situations over. This weekend, her family arrived in Australia to cheer her on.

Kate joined celebrities including Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner in the Australian jungle

A photo posted to the mum-of-two's Instagram account on Saturday showed her husband Derek Draper, 13-year-old daughter Darcey and 10-year-old son Bill standing next to a cardboard cut-out of Kate in her jungle garb. It was captioned: "All the family back together again... kinda [heart emoji]. Kate's husband Derek with daughter Darcey and son Bill – and a cardboard Kate outside the jungle camp in Australia. Hopefully next time they're reunited, Kate will be Queen of the Jungle!"

MORE: Kate Garraway's birth stories: the star remembers her labours with children Darcey and William

The 52-year-old's fans were quick to approve of this sentiment, commenting: "Yes, Kate for Queen," "I really hope so because I really like Kate and she has done so well so far and I can’t wait to see her on Good morning Britain again," "We love Kate! What a wonderful woman she is," and simply: "Go Kate!" Kate has kept her head amidst the creepy crawlies, tiny meals, and celebrity tantrums, and even provided some affordable swimwear inspo into the bargain.

Kate's children Darcey and Bill encouraged her to go into the jungle

READ: Nadine Coyle reaches huge milestone while in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Earlier in the week, the Loose Women panellist showed off her fabulous figure in a Very cobalt blue swimsuit with a plunging neckline that costs just £25. Despite enjoying the Australian sun, however, the star will no doubt be relieved to reunite with her family in time for Christmas. The presenter has been married to Derek, formerly a political aide to Labour minister Peter Mandelson, since September 2005, and gave birth to Darcey the following March. Speaking on Lorraine in 2017, Kate said that she would have liked to have had more children, admitting: "I loved having children and started relatively late. I would have loved more, but I know that's extremely greedy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.