BBC confirms Matt Baker's last day on The One Show The One Show host was emotional when he made the announcement

The BBC has confirmed that Matt Baker will leave The One Show on 31 March. The official Twitter for The One Show tweeted on Thursday: "Save the date for the 31 March when we'll be saying farewell to Matt Baker." Alongside the tweet was a message that read: "After over nine years on The One Show sofa the time is coming to say goodbye to Matt Baker. Set your reminders for 31 March when we'll be giving him a massive send-off and a great big thank you."

WATCH: Matt Baker holds back tears in One Show exit speech

Many fans replied to the tweet saying just how sad they were to hear that the staple presenter's leaving date has been made official. One wrote: "He's great, sad to see him go. Big shoes to fill and [he] should be honoured for his charity work. I wish him all the best." Many more simply replied with crying emojis.

MORE: The One Show star Matt Baker reflects on bittersweet milestone with his children

Matt and Alex Jones are best known for their One Show presenting roles

MORE: Alex Jones teases excitement over finally being reunited with One Show co-host Matt Baker

Matt announced his resignation in December, and was clearly emotional when he shared the news, visibly fighting back tears. The 41-year-old said he was excited about new career opportunities, but added, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Appearing alongside co-host Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

The doting dad continued: "It's time to give somebody else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, our One Show viewers, really are. It's something I get to witness every year when you help to change the lives of so many vulnerable youngsters with the Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need. You know all that support that you show us, you will never really understand just how much that means to me. And so, I'd like to thank you and I'd like to pay a huge tribute to all of those who have ridden over the last nine years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.