Death in Paradise producer reveals why it was time to say goodbye to DI Jack Mooney

Death in Paradise viewers are set to say goodbye to DI Jack Mooney, and ahead of his departure, executive producer Tim Key confessed that the time "felt right" for the character to move on. "It was a collaborative discussion about the character really, and the story we had set out to tell at the beginning," he told HELLO!. The detective is played by Ardal O'Hanlon, who has starred in the BBC Caribbean crime drama since 2016.

Explaining how it was a collaborative decision, the producer added: "We felt like it had come to the right place for the character to move on and for anyone who plays the lead role, it's so exhausting for them because they're in every single day. When they're in they've got a lot to do and you're away from home a lot of the time - so it felt right."

"We've always spoken to Ardal about the rough amount of time we'd be working with him," he added. "We chatted to him again when we were planning the series - so it was a very mutual thing and he nails it! He's on fire this series and it's fantastic." DI Mooney led Saint Marie's police force for three years, and now, viewers will see actor Ralf Little join the cast to take on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

At the time of Ralf's casting announcement, the actor said of his new role: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

