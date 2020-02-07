Graham Norton is one of the country's most beloved TV presenters, and has chatted to some of the world's most famous stars on his wildly popular chat show, The Graham Norton Show, about their love lives and families – but what about the chat show host's own romances? Find out everything you need to know about Graham's love life here…

Is Graham Norton in a relationship?

Although Graham is officially single, with it last reported that he was secretly dating a member of The Graham Norton Show's crew back in 2018. A source told The Mirror that the pair had been dating for over a year. However, if that is still the case, the 56-year-old has kept his relationship very private, and hasn't made any reference to his partner on social media.

Graham with his ex-boyfriend, Andrew

Who has Graham previously dated?

Graham dated Trevor Patterson for two years, and broke up in 2013. He then went out with music marketing consultant Andrew Smith, who he split from in 2015. He has candidly spoken about how his relationships ended in the past, admitting that he believed that fame was a factor in the breakups.

READ: Death in Paradise fans give their verdict on Ralf Little's first episode as the new detective

Graham dated Trevor from 2011

Talking to the Sunday Mirror back in 2015, he said that he felt it would be easier to find someone if he was straight, explaining: "This will sound sexist but that doesn't mean it's any less true. If I were a straight man, my female partner would have a role in the eyes of society. She would be the mother of my children, my hostess, the person on my arm at red carpet events. She would have a defined function. But that's not the case if your partner is male. Every man – no matter how young or fey – has something of the alpha in him." He added that his ex-boyfriends have previously ended up "loathing" attending events with him because they hadn't "earned it for themselves".

Graham's life as a singleton

Graham has previously said that he doesn't mind being single, explaining: "You have your own rules as you get older. I would prefer to live alone for the rest of my life rather than live with towels that were folded incorrectly. Petty is important. That's why marriages break up. Marriages don't break up because of big things."

READ: Margot flies high and Renée goes over the rainbow: James King's Week in Movies

WATCH: Celebrity Daily Edit

He previously responded to comment after he was spotted on the dating app Tinder, telling Closer magazine: "That's weird that it creates headlines. Why have they published this story? Are they trying to embarrass me? I'm a single person, why wouldn't I go on Tinder?" He has since said that he deleted the app, explaining: "I was on Tinder a couple of years ago, but I'm not on it now. I felt like I'd done it. There's a law of diminishing returns on Tinder, I met a few people and thought, ‘God, there are a lot of broken people in the world and I don't really need to meet them.' I don't need to be part of their damage."