Graham Norton weds partner in lowkey Cork ceremony - report The chat show host is believed to have tied the knot over the weekend

Graham Norton has tied the knot to his partner over the weekend in a ceremony in Cork, Ireland, according to reports. HELLO! has reached out to Graham’s representatives for confirmation.

MORE: Who is Graham Norton's partner? Inside the TV star's love life

Although Graham has yet to confirm the news himself, The Irish Examiner reported that the 59-year-old celebrated his nuptials with his partner, who has remained out of the public eye, with 120 guests in attendance, where the likes of Lulu and drag queen Panti Bliss performed to celebrate the special day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Graham Norton on the ‘terrible decision’ to stop Ukraine hosting Eurovision

The party took place at Bantry House and Garden, a stately home on Wild Atlantic Way in the southwest of Ireland. Though the venue also hasn’t confirmed Graham wed there at the weekend, they were closed for a private function on 9 July, and their website reveals that it is a popular wedding and events venue, adding: "Visitors can explore the formal garden, visit the House, enjoy a picnic basket from our Tearoom, have Afternoon Tea in the Library and stay in the East Wing."

Congratulations to Graham!

Graham has previously dated Trevor Patterson, Andrew Smith and RuPaul Drag Race star Kristian Seeber, and was reportedly dating a member of The Graham Norton Show's crew back in 2018.

MORE: 7 Graham Norton interviews that went very wrong

MORE: Graham Norton's most awkward encounter with Hollywood star revealed – and it's excruciating!

Graham tied the knot at Bantry House and Garden

Speaking to The Times about relationships back in 2021, he said: "There’s a weird thing that happens in your life that the older you get the less right you have to be picky, but the pickier you become. And your dating pool becomes smaller and smaller — but that’s because you want it to be.

"When you’re young it’s the opposite — you know you could be picky, but you’re not. So I think that’s what probably changed things. And, you know, I prefer to be unhappy alone. That’s the bottom line. And I’m not even unhappy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.