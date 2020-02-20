Prince William to appear in The Crown season four – see pics Little Prince William can be spotted being carried by his parents in new set photos of The Crown

It was recently announced that The Crown would not continue until modern day, concluding with season five. However, new photos of season four have revealed that the younger generation of the royal family will be appearing in the Netflix show – starting with Prince William! New photos from the upcoming series have shown a pregnant Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, carrying a little Prince William while accompanied by Prince Charles (played by Josh O'Connor).

Prince William will star as a toddler in The Crown season four

It appears that the stars are recreating a Buckingham Palace Easter egg hunt from the Prince's childhood in 1984, ahead of his little brother Prince Harry's birth, as Charles can be seen holding an Easter egg basket for the toddler.

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Charles argue in The Crown

Although we don't know how the Duke of Cambridge feels about being portrayed in the new show, we know that Prince Harry wasn't too keen to be involved! Chatting on BBC Breakfast, royal biographer Angela Levin previously revealed that she knew how Prince Harry felt about the series after he asked her whether she had been watching it. She explained: "And I had been [watching it] at the time and I felt very embarrassed. I got up and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"

READ: The Crown creator reveals huge reason why the show has to end after five seasons

The Crown will recreate a Buckingham Palace Easter egg hunt

The show's creator, Peter Morgan, previously opened up about his reluctance to bring the show to the modern day, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there's a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic because it's too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."

READ: Prince Harry makes funny remark after being quizzed about featuring in The Crown