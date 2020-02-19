Why Emma's Mr Knightley is a better hero than Mr Darcy

After a plethora of Emma adaptations in the 1990s, it seemed about time that Jane Austen's most unlikeable heroine should return to our screens, and in doing so, bring Mr Knightley along for the ride. Johnny Flynn's incarnation of the hero in the new 2020 adaptation is rocking some major sideburns, has a passion for fashion, and has convinced us that Mr Knightley has been overlooked as the greatest of all Austen's romantic interests. Yep, even better than Mr Darcy. Here's why Mr Knightley is our new number one...

Johnny Flynn plays Mr Knightley

Just like she is in the 1815 novel, in the 2020 film, Emma is a rich brat. The story doesn't shy away from showing her flaws - she looks down on Mr Martin, has no idea how to real world - particularly concerning her friend Harriet's position in society - works, and is occasionally downright unpleasant to Miss Bates, who is guilty of nothing more than really wanting her mother to sample the Woodhouse family's dessert selection. That being said, Emma is also clever, and sassy, and gives the overall impression of one of the girls at school that you know isn't good for you, but you would still very much like to be friends with.

George Knightley is the hero in Jane Austen's Emma

Mr Knightley is a foil to Emma in every way. He's just a rich as she is, meaning that she can't lord it over him, but he appears to be the only one to completely see through her. He knows exactly what her insecurities are, and often teases or downright tells her off for them. He's also incredibly kind, and takes pity on Harriet when no one offers to dance with her at the ball - like a true gentleman.

Meanwhile, Mr Darcy famously puts the 'pride' in Pride and Prejudice. He has very snobbish attitudes to the people around him, which is showcased instantly when he refuses to dance with anyone at the ball, and totally destroys Elizabeth Bennett with his first impression: "She is tolerable; but not handsome enough to tempt me." Stone cold.

Meanwhile, Mr Knightley knows that Emma is a stunner, but pokes fun at her vanity instead, particularly when Jane Fairfax reveals that she is incredibly skilled at the piano. The important thing is that he has no problem recognising that Emma wants to be accomplished, and teasing her for it, but not really minding that she would prefer matchmaking the village and trying on hats more than becoming insanely good at something.

Matthew Mcconaughey as Mr Darcy

On the other hand, Mr Darcy has an entire checklist of what he would consider accomplished in a lady, as he says: "I cannot boast of knowing more than half a dozen, in the whole range of my acquaintance, that are really accomplished." It's obvious that Mr Knightley isn't really too fussed. He cares more about his tenants and making sure Emma doesn't get too big-headed, like a champ.

Unlike Mr Darcy, he also has no problem recognising the good in people, despite their social class, and has a Regency period boogie with Harriet before admitting to Emma that she is indeed a very good choice of a pal. While we realise that Mr Darcy didn't dance with any of the women at the ball on account of being a bit nervous, he's a fully grown man who knows the dance moves, has probably been to a 100 balls, and therefore has little excuse.

Then there are the proposals. Let's break them down, shall we? Mr Darcy's first attempt at proposing to Lizzie is possibly the most ill-advised, insulting suggestion of engagement known to literature. Behold: "I had to see you. I have fought against my better judgment, my family's expectations, the inferiority of your birth, my rank and circumstance. All these things I am willing to put aside and ask you to end my agony. Elizabeth Bennet: I don't understand." As Elizabeth pointed out, telling a woman that she is inferior and that he's asking against his better judgement does not a happy bride make! He does better the second time round, but Mr Knightley doesn't even need to say much, and yet he still manages to absolutely nail his proposal to Emma: "I cannot make speeches, Emma...If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more. But you know what I am. You hear nothing but truth from me. I have blamed you, and lectured you, and you have borne it as no other woman in England would have borne it." To conclude, Mr Darcy and his white shirt can just move aside. For now anyway.