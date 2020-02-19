Heart-melting footage has emerged of Love Island contestant Luke T when he was just a child. Shared on Twitter, a young Luke can be seen cheering on his mum Beverley, who was competing on the X Factor at the time. He can sweetly be heard telling the camera: "I really love my mum, I'm really proud of her."

WATCH: Luke T wishing his mum good luck on X Factor

Beverley appeared on the X Factor 13 years ago, and finished sixth in the contest. The footage was shot when the talented singer returned home to visit her family, and Luke was just nine years old at the time.

MORE: Inquest into Caroline Flack's death to open this week after presenter's tragic death

Luke T is in a relationship with Siannise

MORE: Should the Love Island contestants be told about Caroline Flack's death?

Before entering the villa, Luke had spoken about his beloved mum taking part in the hit ITV competition, saying: "I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience. She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding!"

Luke has come a long way since his days as a sweet, smiling boy, and before heading to the Love Island villa in South Africa, he was quite the sportsman and even played as a semi-professional footballer. Luke started his career at Luton Town before moving on to play for Darlington FC as a defender. The 22-year-old also made his debut in England's C team in March 2019. Luke has been out of the game, however, after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2019.

Luke T is currently partnered up with Siannise on the show, and the pair recently took part in the infamous baby challenge, hilariously calling their child Rocky Luke Jr Trotman Fudge. The two recently took their relationship to the next level, and announced that they are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend, with Luke asking: "Obviously, you’ve been a big part in my journey in the villa and I want to show my intent outside the villa. So I want to ask you if you want to be my girlfriend?"