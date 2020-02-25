Rylan Clark-Neal is the king of bringing back beloved shows, and has recently shared a first look at his new gig as the host of the popular cooking show, Ready Steady Cook. The TV presenter, who also heads up the Supermarket Sweep reboot, has opened up about the new show, which will also feature plenty of famous faces in the culinary world, including Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

The new show will focus on everything from managing food waste to cooking on a budget, and will see two contestants paired up with a chef in each episode. The show will be slightly different from the usual format, as chefs will have two different taste tests while the clock is ticking. In the first challenge, the contestants will have 20 minutes to create dishes from a bag of ingredients, while later tasks will see them receive wildcard ingredients.

Rylan opened up about presenting the show

The series will include a blind contestant for the first time, and Rylan said that Alex was "unbelievable". Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "Alex is fully blind and was just ­unbelievable in the kitchen. He wasn't treated any differently to any other contestant. The first thought I had was, ignorantly, how is he going to get on with the chopping? How is he going to get on with the gas hob? Is it going to be dangerous? Absolutely not, because there's little things we learnt from him.'" Luckily, fans won't have to wait long for the new series to premiere, as it will be out on March 2 at 4.30pm on BBC One.

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Omg I cant wait for this Rylan! Loved watching it back in the day when I was off school." Another added: "Good luck with the new adventure."

