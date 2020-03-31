Watch the moment Holly Willoughby fought back tears during emotional moment on This Morning.

The TV host was presenting alongside Phillip Schofield for Tuesday's edition of This Morning which saw them discuss the latest news regarding the coronavirus as well as video chat to guests and celebrities.

Holly has been enjoying baking with her family

The emotional moment came soon after the mum-of-three shared an adorable picture on her Instagram of her making the most of her time at home with her children. The presenter was delighted after mastering a recipe for homemade bread from her This Morning co-star Phil Vickery. The star's finished product went down a treat with her family, and she admitted that her children were in shock at her newfound skill! Holly shared the picture of herself proudly holding up the loaf of bread, and wrote: "Wow… thank you @chefphilvickery I did it!! Kids can't believe it.. much fun had by everyone.. now the best bit… yum!"

And although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

