Lorraine Kelly breaks down in tears while talking to daughter Rosie on Good Morning Britain - watch Good Morning Britain presenter Lorraine Kelly was in tears after speaking to her daughter on the breakfast show

Lorraine Kelly filled up with tears while talking to her daughter on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday. The TV presenter is currently separated from Rosie, 24, who lives in Singapore. Joining her mum via video link to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Lorraine grew emotional. Watch the touching video here...

WATCH: Lorraine in tears while talking to daughter Rosie

Like the rest of the country, Lorraine has been dealing with lockdown while presenting GMB, while her chat show, Lorraine, has been temporarily postponed. As well as being unable to see her daughter and unable to present her usual show, Lorraine took to social media to joke about the small changes that she has had to make - including taking off her wedding ring! Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if anyone else was suffering from chapped hands as a result of hand washing, Lorraine replied: "Aye I hear you. Anyone else had to take off their wedding ring due to sore hands? Obviously we need to keep thoroughly washing them as often as possible and I'm actually using up that Xmas pressie hand cream I got given."

