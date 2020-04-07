Viewers unhappy with 'disappointing' ending of Liar What did you think of the finale? Warning: this article will contain spoilers!

The closing episode of Liar on ITV aired on Monday night and finally revealed the truth behind who killed Andrew Earlham. But it seems that while many were no doubt relieved the mystery was eventually solved, many were a little disappointed with how the series concluded.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Liar official trailer

Episode six of the show saw Laura Nielson, played by Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt, revealed as Andrew's killer. A flashback saw the two meet at the marshes before they engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase down to the water, where eventually Laura kills her attacker with a knife as a form of self-defence. But many at home thought this was a little predictable.

Taking to social media to vent their frustration, many commented on how the show didn't meet their expectations. One viewer wrote: "Am actually really disappointed with the outcome of #liar. What a waste of time!!! #LiarITV," while another was equally as unfulfilled: "What a disappointing ending to #LiarITV I thought at the start of Series 2 that they would surely not make Laura the killer as it was too obvious. Very poor writing and it was all a nonsense. What a waste of time."

MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how he embarrassed his daughter for the first time

The mystery behind Andrew's death was finally revealed

Another commented on how DI Karen Renton, played by Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, confronted Laura on her crimes, but chose not to prosecute and how true to life this arc of the story is. "Should laura have done time? Self-defence at worse, would the police really let that one go?? #LiarITV," commented one viewer.

MORE: Vera Lynn, 103, reacts to the Queen referencing her song 'We'll Meet Again' in TV address

Laura took Andrew's life in an act of self-defence

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom from fans. One viewer was rather pleased with the ending, commenting: "We thoroughly enjoyed this silly, ridiculous OTT series of #LiarITV. That ending was great. Very clever & made a lot of sense. Gripping to the end with a twist. And always nice to see the lovely Zetland Arms Pub on TV."

On whether there will be a third instalment for the show, Joanne previously cleared that mystery up. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier in the year, the actress revealed that the story was only going to be told over 12 episodes, meaning a third won't be occurring. She explained: "The good thing about our show was that Jack and Harry, our writers and producers, had always planned to, their hope was to always tell this story over 12 episodes and over two seasons."