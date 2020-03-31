Series two of Liar starring Joanne Froggatt has almost come to an end and we're one step closer to finding out the truth behind Andrew Earlham's mysterious murder. But viewers are convinced they've worked out a huge twist in the plot: that Andrew is in fact still alive!

WATCH: Liar series two official trailer

The penultimate episode of the drama aired on Monday night as fans took to social media to voice their theories on the plot behind Andrew's (played by Ioan Gruffard) death. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote a lengthy possible theory: "Andrew is still alive. His surgeon friend, who was mentioned in the first episode of season 2, made up a body to look just like him all to frame Laura for his 'murder'. After all, he did say 'the only way I am going to get out of this is if they think I am dead.'"

Could Andrew still be alive?

And other viewers are also convinced of this twist, with one user commenting: "Andrew killed himself to frame Laura or is still alive and there's a weird plastic surgery face modelling plot", while another simply added: "I did think it was Laura's sister who set her up but what if Andrew isn't actually dead..." Given that Andrew was plotting with his accomplice Oliver Graham, who happens to be a surgeon, during the episode and could be seen extracting his own blood, could Andrew still be at large?

Monday's episode also saw more of the pieces of the puzzle revealed in Laura's story in the build up to the series finale next week. Although Laura, played by Joanne, was charged for murder and released on bail, she's more determined than ever to try and prove her innocence. After a growing suspicion towards Rory Maxwell, the detective investigating Andrew's murder, she managed to steal his phone and discover that he in fact has his own secrets to keep. Is he trying to frame Laura? We'll have to wait and see to find out!

