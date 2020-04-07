Holly Willoughby has explained her daughter Belle's sweet concern while living in isolation. During the news segment of Tuesday's This Morning, the presenter was discussing the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic when she made the comment regarding her daughter, aged eight, and we're certain many parents can relate! Watch the video below to find out what it is.

The heartwarming revelation comes soon after the mum-of-three cheekily revealed how she's been enjoying her time in lockdown. Speaking to her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon on his YouTube series, Keith Lemon's Doing's, the 39-year-old explained that she enjoyed more than a tipple of two over the weekend, and it left her with a rather sore head! When asked if she had been drinking by Keith, Holly disclosed: "I haven't stopped, I literally clock watch like - is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?"

She continued: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020. I didn't remember getting in from my own front room." We've all been there, Holly!