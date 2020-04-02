Matt Baker tipped to head into the I'm a Celebrity Jungle after leaving The One Show Could the presenter be heading down under?

Matt Baker has been tipped to enter the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle after his recent departure from The One Show. The presenter, who had his last day on the BBC show this week, is yet to announce his next project, but bookies are convinced that he'll heading down under for the popular ITV reality show.

According to John Hill at betting company Coral, the presenter could join the show now he's no longer busy presenting alongside Alex Jones for The One Show. "Many punters feel now that Matt has a lot of time on his hands following his exit from the One Show, he will head Down Under later this year to be a contestant on I'm A Celeb," he explained. We think he would be great!

As well as being tipped for I'm a Celeb, the father-of-two did reveal that he was set to once again take part in the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge – a charitable event that he has fronted since 2011. Matt told Alex: "A lot of people keep asking me, am I going to be doing the tenth one? And let's hope so. That is my plan. Goodness me, it makes such a difference and if I can find a way to make it happen – all being well the rest of this year – then we will be on for number ten."

This week marked Matt's official departure from the BBC show after almost ten years. The 42-year-old video-called into the London studio to wave goodbye to viewers and co-host Alex, who struggled to contain her emotion and he said his farewell. "We've had some good times haven't we and I loved every single second of sitting alongside you, I really have," he told Alex. "I watched your life change as well, got married and had two children. It's quite amazing isn't it that we've been there together for nine maybe 10 years now and that's rare in the world of television. So thank you for all of your support."

