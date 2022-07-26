Who is Martin Clunes' famous wife? Find out everything you need to know Martin lives with his family in Dorset

Martin Clunes has had an impressive TV career, having starred in everything from Doc Martin to Men Behaving Badly. And behind-the-scenes, the dad-of-one leads a quiet family life in Dorset with his producer wife Philippa Braithwaite.

MORE: When is series ten of Doc Martin being released?

The couple married in 1997 and welcomed daughter Emily the following year. Philippa has produced many of the shows that Martin has starred in, including Doc Martin and Manhunt. Find out more about the producer and Martin's family life…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

Who is Martin Clunes' wife Philippa Braithwaite?

Martin's wife Philippa is a talented producer and has worked with her husband on many of the shows he has starred in. She even won the Producer of the Year award at the 1998 British Independent Film Awards and has been nominated for a BAFTA for her executive producing role on ITV drama, Manhunt.

The actor proposed to his wife in Hawaii after missing her during a work trip there.

Talking to the Irish News, Martin later recalled the reason he decided to propose. He said: "I was doing a holiday programme, I wish they'd come back, they were just great.

MORE: Martin Clunes teases details about Doc Martin's final season

MORE: Martin Clunes reveals the reason he proposed to wife Philippa Braithwaite

Martin Clunes and his wife, Philippa

"And they'd agreed to fly Philippa out, and I'd done San Francisco and Hawaii on the same trip and she came out at the end of the Hawaii shoot. It was the longest we'd been apart, and I missed her so much that I proposed, while she was really jet lagged and in such a strange place."

Martin returned to the island 23 years later, and went to the hotel where he had popped the question. He recalled that he couldn't find the hotel, so he looked for it on Google Earth.

Does Martin Clunes have children?

Martin and Philippa have one daughter, Emily, 22, who is an event horse rider who has competed in several showjumping competitions.

She inspired her father's love for horses and the family, who live in Beaminster, Dorset, own a variety of horses on their farm. The 60-year-old actor was even made the president of the British Horse Society back in 2011.

Martin and his wife with their daughter, Emily

What else is there to know about Martin Clunes and Phillipa's relationship?

Martin and Philippa work together a lot, and while some couples would find it problematic, they are more than used to it. Martin told The Mirror: "We met while working together, it's the way it's always been for us and it's absolutely fine."

MORE: Meet Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' famous daughter who appeared on the show

He added: "Yes, it's nice spending a bit of time on the farm on my own, but all I know is that I'm happiest when Philippa is by my side. We usually cook together. When we have a roast on a Sunday, for instance, I'm the one in charge of the meat and the gravy!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.