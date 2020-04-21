The BBC Horizon documentary The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories has come under harsh criticism from viewers and an eating disorder charity for its content. The show, which was fronted by First Dates star Fred Sirieux and This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams, focused on a restaurant that invited 20 diners to enjoy a three-course meal, before another group of fitness fanatics were challenged to burn off the calories consumed. However, the documentary, which aired on BBC2 on Monday night, sparked controversy among its viewers and even from the eating disorder charity Beat for "promoting disordered eating".

The BBC show was presented by Fred Sirieux and Dr Zoe Williams

Expressing their outrage, many took to Twitter to comment on the show. One person furiously wrote: "Last time I did what @BBCTwo's #Horizon show suggests and burnt off every calorie I ate, I ended up in A & E with heart complications from anorexia. That was 14 years ago and I still struggle with an ED today. STOP. PROMOTING. EATING. DISORDERS."

Another user tweeted: "I've spent years of my life trying to burn off every calorie I eat only to end up in hospital - both general and psychiatric. We need calories just to survive - you do not need to exercise off every bite you take. #Horizon #TheRestaurantThatBurnsOffCalories." While a third person simply wrote: "Please be mindful if you are watching the program tonight on bbc2! Food does NOT have to be earned! #Horizon."

Our services have sadly been in high demand tonight due to BBC2 ‘The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories’



We’d really appreciate any support to ensure our services continue to help those affected by #eatingdisorders



If you can please donate or retweet 🙏🏻 https://t.co/L0b4cL8qUk — Beat (@beatED) April 20, 2020

Eating Disorder charity Beat tweeted about the BBC2 documentary

As well as receiving criticism from its viewers, the programme also received a message of concern from the charity, Beat, a UK eating disorder charity that offers support and help from those suffering. The charity, also taking to social media, explained: "Our services have sadly been in high demand tonight due to BBC2 'The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories' We'd really appreciate any support to ensure our services continue to help those affected by #eatingdisorders If you can please donate or retweet."

A spokesperson for the BBC show has since responded to the criticism. They told Metro: "The intention of the programme was to give viewers information about the latest research into the science of calories, about why our bodies need them and how our bodies use them." They continued: "The voiceover is clear throughout that there are government guidelines for the recommended number of calories needed for the average man or woman to remain healthy (2500 for men and 2000 for women). The programme never endorses or suggests restricting calories below these levels."

