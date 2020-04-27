Kirstie Allsopp is back with brand new show Keep Crafting and Carry On, giving viewers plenty of ideas for how to keep busy with arts and crafts in the lockdown. But it seems the TV presenter's latest venture has been receiving some criticism from a certain viewer – her son Oscar! The Location, Location, Location star took to Twitter to share some of the cheeky comments her youngest made while watching the Channel 4 show back at home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kirstie Allsopp chats to HELLO! about her incredible weight loss

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the mum-of-two wrote: "Oscar's commentary on the show is very harsh 'Hours and hours? I couldn't do this for more than ten minutes' nothing like a supportive family. #keepcraftingcarryon," before adding a second Tweet that read: "'Mum, you’ve got so much eye make up on you look like Prince Philip'!!! Not sure I can watch with Oscar anymore."

MORE: Kirstie Allsopp reveals unusual fear while making TV show during lockdown

“Mum, you’ve got so much eye make up on you look like Prince Philip”!!! Not sure I can watch with Oscar anymore. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) April 24, 2020

Kirstie shared a hilarious comment from her son about her new show

Followers of Kirstie's couldn't help but laugh at the 12-year-old's comments. One person wrote underneath: "He is brilliant. I once asked my son's opinion on a new pair of trousers. He said they were fine as long as I didn't plan on wearing them out." Others were delighted to see the little one make an appearance on the show, with another user writing: "He's such a poppet! He looked like he had fun with the veg painting! Good job Oscar & Kirstie."

READ: All you need to know about Kirstie Allsopp's family – and she even has a famous cousin!

Kirstie has presenting her new crafting show from home

Despite her son's hilariously critical commentary, Kirstie's at-home show has proven successful with viewers and fans alike. But filming hasn't been all smooth-sailing for the presenter and interiors expert as she managed to break her TV. Sharing a picture of the damaged appliance to Twitter, the 48-year-old wrote: "In other news, I cracked our TV while looking for my credit card because I thought I might go to a shop for the first time since the 14th of March."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.