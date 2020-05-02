Britain's Got Talent judges' children: meet the families of Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell & Co The BGT stars are doting mums and dads

The 14th series of Britain's Got Talent is underway, entertaining the nation every Saturday evening whilst we're all home in lockdown. Regular viewers tune in for the judges' funny banter as much as the performers' varied acts – we love watching Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on screen together, and hosts Ant and Dec keep us chuckling too. We're equally fascinated by the celebrities' lives off-camera as on, particularly their families and children. Read all about the judges' offspring below…

Amanda Holden

Glamorous BGT judge Amanda is married to Chris, a record producer who she met in 2003, and the couple are parents to daughters Hollie, eight, and Lexi, 14. Hollie is already taking after her famous mum, having joined her to interview stars like Angelina Jolie!

Amanda with her husband and daughters

Amanda has previously spoken about how she maintains her work-life balance as an actress and TV star, telling Woman & Home magazine: "I Facetime the children when I’m at work, but my parents and my husband are incredible – they help all the time. They came with me to Disneyland Paris a couple of weeks ago. And Chris is just the most incredible hands-on Dad.”

Simon Cowell

Simon has one child, a six-year-old son named Eric, with American socialite Lauren Silverman. Eric has made several appearances on his dad's television shows, and Simon even has dreams for his son to take over his business empire one day.

Simon with partner Lauren and son Eric

In 2018, Simon appeared on Lorraine, and told host Lorraine Kelly: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me, because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over."

Alesha Dixon

Singer, dancer and TV presenter Alesha is mum to two daughters with her partner, professional dancer Azuka Ononye. The couple clearly love names that start with an 'a'', as the family all have monikers beginning with the letter. Their girls are called Azura and Anaya - Azura Sienna was born in 2013 and they welcomed Anaya Safiya in August 2019.

Alesha with her daughter Azura

Pretty Azura is already the image of her famous mum, often appearing on the star's Instagram page in holiday snaps and matching outfits! And who remembers how Alesha announced her second pregnancy with Anaya Safiya? The former Mis-Teeq singer told the world live on Britain's Got Talent in June 2019.

David Walliams

Comedian, actor and author David Walliams has one son, six-year-old son, Alfred, with his ex-wife Lara Stone. The star was married from 2010 to 2015 and welcomed Alfred in 2013Lara gave birth to son Alfred, David's only child, in May 2013.

David and his ex-wife Lara Stone

The doting dad is very private about his home life, however, during an appearance on Mission with Bear Grylls in 2019, he revealed: "One great thing about becoming a parent... your whole life starts revolving around them and you do stop dwelling on your own problems so much, because you don’t have time to.

Declan Donnelly

BGT host Declan is dad to one-year-old little girl Isla Elizabeth Anne. The star shares his daughter with his wife, Ali Astall. The pair went out for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014 when they were working in Australia and they married in Dec's Newcastle hometown in 2015.

Declan's wedding to wife Ali Astall

Isla was born in September 2018, and Dec announced the exciting news to fans on Twitter along with an adorable picture. Dec wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Ant McPartlin

Ant is step-dad to the two daughters of his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who is his former personal assistant. Ant moved in Anne-Marie Corbett in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon.

Ant and girlfriend Anne-Marie

In a joint interview with Anne-Marie for Stylist magazine, Ant revealed that she is his "greatest love" and referred to time spent with her as his happy place. When asked: "Who or what is your greatest love?" Ant sweetly replied: "My family, my partner, her girls, our dogs… and Newcastle United."