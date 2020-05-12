Celebrity SAS slammed over axing former Strictly pro Brendan Cole 

Brendan Cole has been praised by viewers for his appearance on Celebrity SAS, while the show was criticised for "double standards" by being too hard on him and giving other contestants a free pass. The former Strictly pro, who was the latest star to leave the show, admitted that he would "never have left" of his own accord.

Viewers thought it was unfair that Brendan left the show

Chatting to the Evening Standard, he said: "I would have loved to have been there at the end. I would never have left of my own accord. I’d have had to have been broken in half before leaving because I don’t quit, it’s not in my nature to do that. So, in terms of them taking my armband, that was their decision. They had their reasons, as much as I disagree with them, that’s the way it goes."

Brendan starred in the latest Channel 4 series

Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: "They are being so hard on @BrendanCole I saw nothing but 100% effort trying to carry a guy over twice his size. #SASWhoDaresWins." Another added: "#SASWhoDaresWins personally think Brendan was picked off whilst others got a swerve. I know they gotta make TV but respect to @BrendanCole I don't think you did anything wrong."

A third person wrote: "Brendan Cole been... good - gone further than I thought- respect! The SAS guys seem super supportive and understanding of the contestants with sobby backstories and traumas - think they probably identify with them! Brendon had to carry the huge [Tony] and got destroyed by SAS guys whereas [Tony] was fawned over when he didn't make the rope crawl! Double standards!" Brendan continued: "You know what you sign up for when you do it, so you’ve got to take it on the chin more than anything but it’s never an easy one. If I’d had my choice I would have stayed."

