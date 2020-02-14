During an appearance on Lorraine on Friday, former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole spoke frankly about the show's dreaded curse, and warned that contestants and professional dancers alike should "be careful". His comments came after host Lorraine asked whether the chemistry between dancer and contestant can ever go too far, a question that many have pondered in the wake of the Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher drama.

Brendan explained: "Sometimes it can... well no, you have to be careful. The thing about Strictly [is] you’re in a relationship with your dancer of sorts, some of the relationships we don’t know. Take lovely Oti and Kelvin, they’ve been pictured going to a hotel after partying with the crew, these things ruin lives, he has a wife and kids. You create chemistry together, they will be lifelong friends because they won it… it’s not like an office romance and you see someone across the table and think, 'she's nice.'"

Brendan spoke frankly about the bonds formed on Strictly

He then added: "You’re close from the start, you're doing something very personal, you have to be intimate from the start."

Emmerdale actor Kelvin raised eyebrows after he was photographed on a night out with professional dancer Oti at the Sanctum Soho Hotel last weekend. Shortly after the photos emerged, Kelvin's wife Liz unfollowed him on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However, on Tuesday, Liz set the record straight by telling her Instagram followers: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

Earlier on in the day, the couple – who have been married for five years - were pictured in a warm embrace as Liz kissed Kelvin goodbye at a train station, proving that there was no bad blood between the pair. The soap star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife.

