Zara Tindall made a surprise appearance on Thursday evening with husband Mike - and we couldn't help but notice how gorgeous and effortless she looked. The couple stepped out to join the 'Clap For Our Carers' movement sporting their rainbow NHS T-shirts, which Zara teamed with a chic pair of skinny jeans - pulling her hair back into a low ponytail and showing off her fresh-faced skin. In fact, it's the royal's birthday on 15 May - we wonder if she's celebrating in a similar comfy outfit!

Zara looked incredible in her T-shirt and jeans

We wonder what the secret to Zara's glowing skin is? The equestrian star loves to lead an outdoor lifestyle and is often pictured without much makeup on. We imagine she keeps things simple with her skincare, too, but no doubt wears plenty of SPF to protect herself - it looks as though she's caught a golden tan on her arms during her time on lockdown!

Thank You NHS T-Shirt, £20, Kindred

Mike and Zara's charity tees are the popular Kindred tops, which have also been sported by the likes of Amanda Holden, Claudia Winkleman and Laura Whitmore. Former rugby player Mike captioned his snap: "Thank you to everyone working in the @nhs. @kindred_social is raising money for the NHS through these T-shirts. If you would like one please go to www.bekindbekindred.com thanks."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Zara's racing fashion looks

Zara recently spoke out about her approach to fashion, telling the Telegraph in 2019: "My style is very, very casual. Especially if I'm just at home with the children in the country. It's jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top."

Speaking of dressing for public events, she sweetly added that Princess Anne had taught her everything she knows. "Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy," she said. "That was always handed down to us."

Zara says her mum Princess Anne taught her how to dress for events

She may have a relaxed approach to clothes, but Zara and Mike's country home does feature a luxurious walk-in wardrobe! "Everyone wants a walk-in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream," she said. "That thing where you can find everything you need on hand immediately is amazing. When we moved into our current house that was a must for us."