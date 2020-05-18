David Walliams is one of many stars who have joined a Zoom call for the mental wellness campaign Get Britain Talking to discuss how important it is to reach out and stay connected in these unprecedented times. The Britain's Got Talent judge was later than some to the chat due to taking care of his seven-year-old son, Alfred. The chat, which will premiere on ITV at 9pm, but is already available on YouTube, shows David speak to the likes of Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Laura Whitmore and Jim Carter in their homes. Watch here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars join together for special video call

READ: David Walliams reveals how son Alfred saved him - get the details

Speaking about coming together for the campaign, Ant said: "We are huge supporters of ITV's Britain Get Talking 2020 campaign which has been highlighting the importance of people connecting, even more so now than ever. It’s incredible that as a result of the campaign more than 6 million people have got in touch with someone so far." Dec added: "So for this Mental Health Awareness Week, we're stepping it up another notch and asking people to reach out beyond their immediate family and close friends. Who could you reach out to who might really appreciate it? Britain, let’s keep talking."