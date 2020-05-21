Love Island's Siannise and Luke T move into jaw-dropping London home: See inside Siannise and Luke revealed the apartment on Instagram

Love Island couple Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have officially moved into their first home together in South West London. The couple finished as runners up on the 2020 Winter Love Island series and, three months on, are still going strong.

Siannise shared the news on Instagram with the caption: "We did it! Today myself and @luketroytrotman moved into our apartment and we love it. I feel so overwhelmed, this is something I have always wanted and it reminds me of how far we have both come. I'm excited for our next chapter in London and going on lots of adventures with my best friend, I love you." Luke also shared the same photo to mark the occasion, and wrote, "Finally moved in with my big batty gal."

Previously, Siannise spoke out about their struggles with moving house during the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks as though the couple certainly haven't compromised on finding the perfect property. In a series of Instagram Stories, Siannise shared a video of Luke, like you do, roller-skating around the kitchen, revealing light wooden cupboards and floors, and black marble worktops.

Siannise revealed a look inside their new kitchen

She also gave fans a look at the grounds of the apartments, including a large water feature as she wrote, "I still can't believe we now have our own place, it's perfect. Evening walk with my love @luketroytrotman."

The building's grounds have a large water feature

Meanwhile, Luke revealed the view from their balcony, giving them the perfect spot to watch the sunset.

Luke posted a photo of the view from their balcony

Until now, the pair had been self-isolating together at Luke's parents' house in Luton with his family, and had been occasionally visiting Siannise's family in Bristol before the government lockdown was imposed. A post on Luke's Instagram Stories revealed that they will be releasing a 'Move in YouTube video' on their channel soon. Watch this space.

