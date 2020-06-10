Series three of The A Word came to an end on Tuesday. The BBC drama, which stars Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby and Christopher Ecclestone, showed the last instalment in the Hughes' family story and it's clear it was an emotional finish for fans. Viewers of the show were so taken aback by the ending, they're already calling for a fourth series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The A Word series 3 comes to dramatic finale

The BBC are yet to confirm whether The A Word will return for a fourth set of episodes, but with the show finishing with Rebecca's baby being born and a proposal from Maurice – there's plenty of scope for it to continue into a new series. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed!

MORE: All the details on BBC's The Bidding Room from presenter Nigel Havers to the expert dealers

Series three of the BBC drama came to an end on Tuesday

Fans took to social media to react to the show's heartwarming finale. After Rebecca gave birth, younger brother Joe met his new nephew in an emotional moment in the show. One person wrote: "NO I didn't just cry at Joe meeting the baby so cute #TheAWord," while another wrote: "Maybe I'm hormonal but I am sobbing my heart out at the end of #TheAWord and it's not even sad! It's just the most beautiful show. It filled my heart up every week. I'll miss it if it never comes back but if it doesn't the 3 series were perfect."

MORE: Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery - has Bradley John Murdoch ever confessed to Peter's murder?

Many more also put out public calls for more episodes, but others thought the show was "wrapped up" neatly at the end. "Fantastic series 3 ended on a high tonight. I love this drama, all the actors are so authentic and believable plus the script is mind blowing. I really hope there is a series 4. #TheAWord," wrote one viewer, as a second commented: "Such a heartfelt programme. Brilliant writing. Think there should be another series but felt it was wrapped up. Also Hayley from Corrie was fab in this #TheAWord."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.