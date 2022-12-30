Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's four weddings were all so different The Celebrity MasterChef Festive Extravaganza star has been married four times – but he's finally found The One in wife Anne-Marie

Celebrity MasterChef Festive Extravaganza star Gregg Wallace is living the marital dream with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini and their two-year-old son Sid Massimo Wallace.

But do you know how the pair met? Gregg has social media to thank for meeting not just one but two of his wives, and first spoke to Anne-Marie via Twitter back in 2013. We've taken a trip down memory lane and delved into his fascinating marital history…

Anne-Marie Sterpini: Married 2016 – present

Gregg and Anne-Marie first spoke via social media in 2013, when the caterer contacted Gregg to ask if rhubarb really went with duck, after seeing him try the recipe on a TV show. "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty,'" Gregg told HELLO! magazine, before revealing that they started exchanging messages before finally meeting for dinner in London.

Gregg and Anne-Marie welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace, in May 2019. Explaining his son's name moniker, Sid Massimo, the chef revealed: "Sid was my Grandad's name, from Peckham in South East London. Millwall supporter like me. My baby boy is Sid Massimo, Massimo is my father-in-law's name. So, you have got the working class London and the Italian."

Gregg is married to Anne-Marie Sterpini

The couple got engaged in December 2014 and married at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!. The nuptials were attended by Gregg's MasterChef co-star John Torode, who was best man, and his now-fiancée Lisa Faulkner. Gregg and Anne-Marie are expecting their first child together this summer.

Heidi Brown: Married 2010 – 2011

The 55-year-old also met his third wife Heidi Brown via Twitter. Heidi, a biology teacher, exchanged messages with Gregg on the social networking site, and their relationship moved quickly. Just four months later they were living together, and they married the following year. However, the marriage was short-lived, and they separated just 15 months after their lavish nuptials at Coworth Park in Berkshire.

Gregg was married to Heidi Brown for 15 months

Denise: Married 1999 – 2004

Gregg met Denise, a pastry chef, in 1993, and they welcomed their son Tom together the following year. Their daughter Libby was born in 1997, but didn't tie the knot until 1999. The couple were married for five years but divorced in 2004 when Denise discovered the MasterChef star was having an affair with one of his employees.

Gregg's three children: Baby Sid, Tom and Libby

Christine: Married 1991

Gregg was a 24-year-old greengrocer when he met his first wife Christine, who he married in an impromptu ceremony which they celebrated with a meal in a pie and mash shop nearby. Their marriage lasted just six weeks, and in his autobiography Gregg joked that the marriage was "possibly the shortest marriage in the world", and said he knew it was a mistake even before they married.

