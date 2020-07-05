Fans of Keeley Hawes and The Durrells can rejoice as ITV are airing the popular drama again! On Sunday, the first episode of series one, which first aired in 2016, will be shown for audiences to watch and enjoy all over again, and for new viewers if they missed it the first time around.

MORE: This is where The Durrells was filmed

Keeley as Mrs Durell in the ITV drama

While Keeley's character Louisa has been linked to Greek taxi driver Spiro – something the actress has previously admitted she isn't rooting for – in real life, her love life is a lot less complicated. Keeley has been married to actor Matthew Macfadyen since 2004, and have two children. Want to know more about Keeley's husband? Here's all you need to know...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley posts adorable video of her sons

Keeley Hawes' husband Matthew Macfadyen

Keeley, 44, and Matthew, 45, worked together for the popular spy drama Spooks in 2002, in which Matthew played the lead role, which ran for two years. The couple tied the knot in 2004 in an intimate wedding ceremony while Keeley was seven months pregnant with daughter Maggie. After Spooks, one of Matthew's most notable roles was at Mr Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice alongside Kiera Knightley.

MORE: Keeley Hawes: Most popular TV shows she has appeared in

The couple have been happily married since 2004

It was love at first sight, with the actress revealing to the Standard: "Matthew just came straight out with it and said 'I love you' in the rain one day. I thought, oh dear, here we go." Keeley also told the Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew, and I know Matthew loves being married too."

Keeley Hawes' marriage to first husband

Prior to marrying Matthew, Keeley was married to cartoonist Spencer McCallum. Keeley married Spencer in 2001 when their son, Myles – now 18 – was just two years old. However, the Bodyguard actress left him eight weeks after their wedding day. Keeley has revealed that her family all get along, with Matthew and Spencer having an amicable relationship too.

She told Red magazine: "We have this wonderful son and my ex-husband is still one of my best friends in the world."

The couple, pictured here in 2014, have been together since 2002

Adding that Spencer and his girlfriend live close by and babysit her children, she said: "They are just really wonderful, generous human beings who, ultimately, have always put my son and my other children first. And I can't thank them enough really."

What else has Matthew Macfadyen been in?

Matthew has starred in a number of high profile dramas and films, and has won awards for his work. In addition to Spooks and Pride and Prejudice, he has starred as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in the BBC series Ripper Street and as Joe Miller in Criminal Injustice – for which he won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards last year, for his role as Tom Wambsgans is HBO's Succession.

Matthew as Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession

His other film credits include: Death at a Funeral, The Three Musketeers, and Anna Karenina. More recently, the actor starred as Charles Ingram in the ITV drama Quiz, a retelling of the Coughing Major scandal of 2001 which saw Charles and his wife Diana (played by Sian Clifford) were accused of cheating for the 1 million pound jackpot on the gameshow Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.