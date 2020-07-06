Laura Tobin reveals behind-the-scenes secret at GMB studio It was the weather presenter's first day back in the studio

Laura Tobin was clearly pleased to be returning to the ITV studios on Monday morning for her first day back on Good Morning Britain. The presenter, who had previously been reporting the weather for the programme from her home, posted a photo of her first day back to her Instagram stories, and also showed the new precautions she had to take on her return.

Laura had to take a temperature test before returning to work

The meteorologist can be seen taking a selfie through a temperature-checking machine, there to ensure those who enter the building are not showing signs of coronavirus, as she captioned the photo: "I'm back … I passed the temperature check & allowed in the @gmb studio."

WATCH: Laura posts video behind the scenes of first day back at GMB

Laura was obviously excited to return to work after 98 days of presenting remotely. The other GMB presenters, including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, have been working with a skeleton crew to adhere to social distancing guidelines, meaning Laura and others presented their segments from home.

Laura was clearly excited to return to the studios

Adding to her Instagram stories, Laura then posted a video of her walking through the building before going on air, writing: "After 98 days I'm finally back in the @gmb studios." The 38-year-old then posted another selfie in front of her weather screen as she gushed: "It feels very strange, it's so empty, so nice to see the lovely @gmb crew & point at a screen!"

The weather reporter's return to the London studios comes soon after she posted a throwback picture to celebrate the anniversary of the building. Last week, Laura uploaded a photo of herself from earlier in her career to mark 60 years since the Television Centre opened.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy 60th Anniversary Television centre. It's where I started presenting the weather back in 2007 & the BBC Weather centre. This was my first ever head shot-I kept the jacket!" She added: "I was there from 2007-2015 & now full circle presenting the weather on @gmb (looking a little older!) #Throwback #NoWrinkles #headshot."

