James Corden has opened up about his children's future in a very rare interview with Los Angeles Times. The Gavin and Stacey star, who hosts the Late, Late Show in the US, admitted that he expects his three children, Carey, Charlotte and Max, will want to enter showbiz, and how he is reluctant to let them be child stars.

He explained: "I do feel like there is a strong chance that certainly one of our children will want to seek a life in performing arts. But I don't know that we need to kick that off now. I see little evidence that being thrust onto television as a minor is necessarily good for your perspective."

Fans were quick to agree with him, with one writing: "Respect, with how horrible hate can be spread these days, we don't need our children to be victims as well. Have them grow up, develop their values, and be ready to tackle the world before throwing them in."

Another person added: "I remember James as a kid when his lovely parents used to drop into our shop in High Wycombe. It always struck me that it was they, and his ordinary lifestyle, that produced the humility that we see even today and find endearing in his character. He was not a spoilt brat."

James shares three children with his wife Julia

The actor previously opened up about lockdown life with his wife, Julia, and their three children while on The Ellen Show. He explained: "Anytime I find myself, or me and my wife and in particular our kids, thinking, 'Oh man this is tough' you just go, 'Well, right around the corner, there's going to be a glorious moment, and I have no idea how long away it is but it'll be spectacular.'"

He added that homeschooling "adds like 25 layers of stress, it's a nightmare. Firstly, it's hard to know who's being home-schooled, whether it's me or my son... I find myself going, 'Wow I did not know that'. The home-schooling with the lessons and things is fine, it's the homework, I can't do it and my son's nine! And I find myself going - and this is deeply irresponsible - I find myself going, 'You know what, Max, honestly you're not going to need any of this in life.'"