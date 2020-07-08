The Secret She Keeps viewers horrified by latest episode Have you been enjoying the Australian drama so far?

Fans have been loving the new Australian TV series The Secret She Keeps on BBC One, but were left horrified after the second episode, which hinted at the unhinged Agatha's terrifying plans to have a baby of her very own.

In the show, Agatha is shown to be faking her pregnancy, while harbouring an obsession with heavily pregnant Meg. After befriending Meg and finding out her due date, she is then shown to purchase a series of items including a hacksaw, hinting that she plans on performing a caesarean on the unsuspecting woman.

Laura Carmichael stars as Agatha

Taking to Twitter to discuss the grim development, one person wrote: "Please tell me she not going to cut out Megs baby #TheSecretsSheKeeps," while another added: "Oh my, she’s planning a DIY caesarean on Megan #thesecretsshekeeps."

While fans are gripped by the show's twists and turns, episode one's big reveal, that Agatha was wearing a fake bump, came as less of a surprise. One person stated: "The surprise at the end of ep one #thesecretsshekeeps was obvious about two minutes in," while another agreed, stating: "That was quite good and pretty watchable, apart from the plot twist you could see from space. #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

Have you been enjoying the new series?

Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael plays Agatha, and opened up about the role on This Morning. She said: "So we shot in Sydney in their winter and it's just gorgeous, it feels like our summer! We had a great time and I loved it, it's an amazing cast and crew... I always say after Downton I sort of had ambitions of acting in jeans, I really just wanted to wear normal clothes and get to work and throw it on, but it was great."