Garden Rescue presenter Harry Rich shares gorgeous new photo of wife and daughter Harry and David are known as The Rich Brothers

Harry and David Rich, also known as The Rich Brothers, have become very popular with viewers since first appearing on BBC's Garden Rescue. But away from his gardening expertise, Harry Rich is a proud dad and husband.

MORE: All you need to know about Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's love life

The brothers have become popular from their stint on Garden Rescue

The 32-year-old, who runs his own landscape business alongside brother David, even gave his followers on social media a glimpse into their home life recently, when he shared an adorable picture of his wife Sue and their six-month-old daughter Indigo. Posing on his Instagram stories, the landscape pro can be seen sat on their sofa in their gorgeous home with Sue as little Indigo perches on their lap.

MORE: Inside Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's friendship with Alan Titchmarsh

Harry posted this sweet picture of his wife and daughter on Instagram

The picture isn't the first time Harry has given followers at look at his family life however. Posting back in April, the father-of-one can be seen lying down on the sofa as his baby daughter sits on top of him. The Garden Rescue star captioned the picture: "Saturday morning Indigo."

Harry also posted this cute picture of his little one back in April

Harry's followers were quick to comment on the cute snap. One person wrote underneath: Congratulations, she's beautiful." While a second person wrote: "What a beautiful moment." A third follower couldn't help but praise the BBC show in the comments, writing: "Garden Rescue is the morning bright spot in our 'stay at home' order for the coronavirus. Thanks for making the world a little happier and more beautiful!"

Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his family. Last year, the dad-of-one told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home. "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.