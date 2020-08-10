Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reveals exciting new project Will you be tuning in to listen to the Downton star's latest project?

Although we are seriously excited to see Hugh Bonneville return at the Earl of Grantham in the Downton Abbey sequel (whenever it might happen!), the actor has been keeping himself busy with a new project - and we will certainly be tuning in!

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Hugh wrote: "Lunchtime snack: I'll be reading The Stranger, a short story by Katherine Mansfield." He added a BBC link to the full recording of the short story on the post, with the synopsis reading: "Hugh Bonneville reads Katherine's classic 1921 story. As a well-heeled crowd waits expectantly on a New Zealand wharf, one man can't help feeling anxious about seeing his wife." Sounds intriguing!

Hugh recently delighted Downton fans after sharing a throwback snap of his onscreen daughter, Jessica Brown Findlay. "Flowers being photobombed by adorable screen daughter @jessierbrownfindlay," he captioned the photo. "Lady Edith walked up the aisle that day… and back down again." Jessica was quick to respond, writing: "Oh Pa!!! Little Sibs. Always sporting a slight grin..." To which, Hugh remarked: "@jessierbrownfindlay coz you slight cheeky monkey [heart emoji]" [sic]

Jessica previously opened up about deciding to leave the show after three seasons. Chatting on Sunday Brunch, she explained: "I was incredibly grateful for what Downton became and did, but it was my second job and I knew nothing about what I was doing. I really wanted to learn more. I had so much more I wanted to go and learn."

Speaking about the show's success, she continued: "I was still at university, I was at art school, and I walked past a newsstand and there were the three [Crawley] sisters on the front of two or three different newspapers, saying that 14 million people had watched it. I had a big freak-out… I just thought it was this sort of quiet little period drama!"