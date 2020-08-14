How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2020?

The 2020-version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will be going ahead with a major twist - instead of the Australian jungle, the action will actually be taking place in a castle in the UK - and we can't wait to see how it will mix things up! Nevertheless, the line-up of celebs will be giving up their usually glamorous lives to take part in Bush Tucker trials and enjoy a diet of beans and rice, and as you can imagine, leaving behind your home comforts doesn't come for free.

So how much will they be paid this year? Although we're still waiting to find out who will be on the show, 2019's paychecks can give us an idea of how much it costs to entice a celeb to take part...

According to reports, I'm a Celeb bosses spent a whopping £1.4million in 2019 on their star line-up, with Caitlyn Jenner reportedly banking the most with a £500,000 fee. This would make her the highest-paid celeb to ever take part in the show. Of course, when the 2019 series kicked off, hosts Ant and Dec couldn't resist poking fun at her supposed price tag, telling viewers "not to believe everything they read".

Caitlyn is reportedly the highest-paid contestant ever

Former Arsenal footballer turned Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is said have taken home £400,000 for his trip Down Under, while Nadine Coyle has bagged a £250,000 paycheck. Newcomer Andy Whyment is said to have negotiated a pricey fee for his appearance too. The Coronation Street star has reportedly been paid £100,000 for his Australian venture.

James Haskell bagged £50,000

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline are set to reportedly make £75,000 each. While at the other end of the table, £50,000 is reportedly being paid to former rugby star and close pal of Mike Tindall, James Haskell. BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts was also reportedly enticed with a £50,000 cheque.

Adele Roberts was said to have made £50,000

The two lowest-paid celebs in this year's line-up, according to The Sun, are Capital FM breakfast host Roman Kemp, who is thought to be earning £40,000 for his jungle stint, and Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, who is banking £25,000 – not bad for a few weeks work.

